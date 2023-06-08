Local performers recognized at Provincial Performing Art Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over 20 local performers earned awards for their work at the Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival last week.
The festival was held from May 28th to June 1st in Penticton for performing artists throughout B.C.
The Peace River North Festival sent 25 delegates in music and dance, as well as nine groups for the virtual dance and choral classes after the regional festival wrapped up on May 1st.
Carissa Zaldy, with Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, won second in the province in ages 10 to 12 with her lyrical dance.
With Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, Julia Bennet placed second in the province in ages 13 to 15 with her tap solo.
Rylea Krezanoski, with Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, received an honourable mention for dance excellence.
The group dance to I Will Always Love You, choreographed by Stephanie Baker of Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, received an Essence Class honourable mention.
In the Power Class, a dance to Hung Up, choreographed by Alyesa Dietz from Alchemy Dance Collective, won first place. A dance to a song by Drake, choreographed by Phil Wright, also from Alchemy Dance Collective, received second place.
A dance choreographed by Amy Beard from Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy to Sun Will Rise took gold in the performance class.
In music, Alleluia Children’s Choir won second in the Community Choirs 16 and under group.
Peace River North Festival dance director Melissa Paakkonen said 2023 was the first time in “more years than anyone can remember” that our dancers have placed so high in the provincial festival.
