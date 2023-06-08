Donnie Creek wildfire absorbs Holman Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Holman Creek wildfire has been absorbed by the Donnie Creek wildfire, which is now estimated at 344,725 hectares.
BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says due to hot and dry conditions, the fire is expected to continue to burn vigorously and is likely to grow.
The winds in the area have also shifted towards the south, causing wildfire smoke from the Donnie Creek wildfire to be visible throughout the region.
Portions of the fire may be visible on the Alaska Highway.
As of Thursday, BCWS has 12 helicopters, 167 personnel and 27 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire.
The Peace River Regional District has cancelled its evacuation order for the Donnie Creek Wildfire, and the area is now under an area restriction order.
The Heck Creek wildfire, also part of the Donnie Creek Complex, has grown to 1,263 hectares and remains out of control.
The Muskwa River and Klua Lakes wildfires, part of the Donnie Creek Complex, haven’t seen significant growth recently but are still classified as out of control.
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) rescinded an evacuation order on May 28th for the Klua Lakes fire and rescinded an evacuation alert on June 8th.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.