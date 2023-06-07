Women’s Resource Society thriving in new space

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Woman’s Resource Society (WRS) recently moved to a new location, and board members say it’s “amazing.”
The Outreach Store and The Healing Place are now at 9912 96th Avenue, and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society Office is at 9908 96th Avenue.
“I think the staff are doing cartwheels every day,” Amber Lindley, secretary at the WRS, said.
She says the new location is much bigger and a space they can expand and grow with.
“We’ve been looking for a long time because we had outgrown our old space a long time ago but didn’t have the capability,” Lindley explained.
“We’ve been looking for a couple of years at buildings, and everything was like, okay, we could make this work with a lot of work. And then we found our home.”
WRS’ board president Sherry Marshall said the two buildings allow the team to expand and bring new technology for their clients.
“Our staff are telling us, the calmness of it, even our clients are calmer, they’re feeling at peace when they walk into the healing space, it’s just calm,” Marshall said.
Donations items the WRS is looking for, especially in the summer months, include bottled water, sunscreen and hats.
“Along with, always, all the personal hygiene items and the non-perishable goods,” Lindley said.
“Of course, we all know that our grocery bills have gone up astronomically in the last bit so that just puts low-income people in a worse situation and more people bumping into the low income than before.”
Marshall encourages possible donators to call 250-787-1121 and ask when and where to drop items off.
The full interviews with Lindley and Marshall and the principal from Freedom Thinkers Education, Sandra Cushway, can be viewed below:
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.