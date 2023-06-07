Incident management team expected for West Kistkatinaw, Peavine Creek wildfires

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — An incident management team is expected to set up in Dawson Creek to focus on slowing the progression of the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS).
The West Kiskatinaw River fire is approximately 3,796 hectares and still out of control.The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) issued an evacuation order for the fire on Tuesday.
BCWS says the fire growth is being driven by the wind coming from the west moving east.
On Wednesday, a 20-person unit crew, two initial attack crews and a couple of helicopter resources are working on the fire.
The Peavine Creek wildfire is approximately 200 hectares and out of control.
According to BCWS, there is a squad of five wildfire fighters and a helicopter working to suppress the fire on Wednesday.
The Tooga Creek wildfire has grown to 16,280 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in effect for the area.
The wildfires south of Shekille River and north of Muskwa River are now being held.
The fire near Inga Creek is now under control at approximately three hectares.
The wildfire discovered on June 4th, south of Heck Creek, has been extinguished.
There are approximately 28 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
