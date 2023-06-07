Holman Creek wildfire expected to join Donnie Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Holman Creek wildfire, discovered Monday, is likely to join with the Donnie Creek wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Services (BCWS).
The Donnie Creek wildfire is now estimated at 310,805 hectares, partially because of Tuesday’s winds. The Holman Creek wildfire, south of Donnie Creek, is approximately 3,482 hectares.
BCWS says the fire will not be wind-driven in the coming days, but due to the dry conditions, the wildfire is expected to continue to burn vigorously and will likely grow.
Crews will continue to utilize multiple attack methods on the fire’s south and west flanks and primarily use structure protection on the north and east sides of the fire.
According to BCWS, crews have been performing small-scale ignitions on the Holman Creek wildfire to provide crews with a safe anchor point to work off of.
The evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Donnie Creek wildfire are still in effect.
The other wildfires in the Donnie Creek Complex: Heck Creek, Muskwa River and Klua Lakes, have not shown any significant growth, according to the wildfire service.
The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) rescinded an evacuation order on May 28th for the Klua Lakes fire, and the area is now under an evacuation alert.
All of the fires in the Donnie Creek Complex remain out of control.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.