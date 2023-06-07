Canadian Press NewsAlert: Irving Oil reviewing strategic options including sale

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Irving Oil says a strategic review of the company is underway and that it is looking at a series of options about its future, including a possible sale of the business.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.