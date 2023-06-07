Canadian Press NewsAlert: Irving Oil reviewing strategic options including sale

By BC Stories June 7, 2023 1 minute of reading

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Irving Oil says a strategic review of the company is underway and that it is looking at a series of options about its future, including a possible sale of the business.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Most Recent Stories

Login

Social media doesn't show you everything!

Don't miss a story

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.