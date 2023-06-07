BC Chamber committed to bringing Taylor Bridge issues to provincial government

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Chamber of Commerce has committed to bringing the Taylor Bridge issues to the provincial government at its annual general meeting in Whistler last week.
The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce recently presented two policy resolutions to the provincial association, and both were passed.
By approving the resolutions, the BC Chamber agrees to present improvements needed to the Taylor Bridge to the province and push the provincial and federal governments to create a fund for Indigenous businesses.
“The first resolution was specifically on Taylor Hill… Focusing on making sure that our road infrastructure is being replaced, which we know Taylor Bridge has been a major issue,” said Kathleen Connolly, CEO of the local chamber.
“The second one that we put forward is about creating opportunity for capital investment for Indigenous companies on and off reserve.”
She says this means asking the federal and provincial governments to invest in a fund allowing Indigenous entrepreneurs to invest in significant projects, such as Site C or Coastal GasLink.
“I think it’s always fabulous when chambers from the north are able to get in front of decision-makers and policymakers from the lower mainland and really be able to have a strong voice in advocating for business in the north,” Connolly said.
“It was an honour and always a privilege to be able to stand up and speak up for businesses and Indigenous communities in the north. I was proud to be there.”
Connolly says that each chamber’s boards of directors from across the province determine policy resolutions they would like to take to the BC Chamber, which will go to the Policy Resolution Committee.
The Policy Resolution Committee comprises about 20 chamber executives across the province. Connolly also sits on that board.
The committee reviews all of the policies from all over B.C. and supports the chambers that have written policies that the committee believes should be advocated for.
