UPDATE: Missing woman located

According to the RCMP, Janzen’s family last saw her on the evening of May 31st when she went to do chores on the family’s farm.
June 7, 2023
UPDATE: As per Energeticcity.ca‘s policy, the missing person’s name has been removed from the story since they have been found by police.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP were asking the public for help finding a missing 20-year-old to confirm her wellbeing.

On June 2nd, Fort St. John police received a report that the woman was missing from her residence.

According to the RCMP, her family last saw her on the evening of May 31st when she went to do chores on the family’s farm, but she didn’t come back to the house.

The morning of June 7th, she attended the local RCMP detachment because she heard the police were looking for her.

She was found to be safe and in good health, and police say the family has been updated.

The Fort St. John RCMP wish to thank the media and the public for their assistance.

