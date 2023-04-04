Vehicle collision near OK Tire in Fort St. John

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A vehicle collision occurred Tuesday morning on 100th Avenue near OK Tire in Fort St. John.
The incident occurred on 100th Avenue and 108th Street.
First responders are on the scene, including two firetrucks, a police vehicle and an ambulance.
Parts of the intersection appear to be closed off.
When Energeticcity.ca arrived on the scene, it appeared to be a single-vehicle incident, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
More details to come.
