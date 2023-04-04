Vehicle collision near OK Tire in Fort St. John

A vehicle collision occurred Tuesday morning on 100th Avenue near OK Tire in Fort St. John.
By News April 4, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

A dark vehicle seems to have hit something in a snowy intersection, an ambulance is behind it, a firetruck is beside it and an RCMP SUV is in front of it. A couple of firefighters stand next to the vehicle.
First responders on the scene. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A vehicle collision occurred Tuesday morning on 100th Avenue near OK Tire in Fort St. John.

The incident occurred on 100th Avenue and 108th Street. 

First responders are on the scene, including two firetrucks, a police vehicle and an ambulance.

Parts of the intersection appear to be closed off.

When Energeticcity.ca arrived on the scene, it appeared to be a single-vehicle incident, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

More details to come.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.