South Peace palliative society hosting annual fundraising gala

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The South Peace Hospice Palliative Care Society’s (SPHPCS) annual fundraising gala is taking place at the end of the month to support its programming.
Lori Knutson, the program coordinator for the society, says the once-a-year fundraiser funds the society’s programs, including the bed loan program, sheepskin loan program and complimentary comfort care bags.
Another program offered is the volunteer companioning program, where volunteers are trained to sit with those in palliative care.
Previously, the society held annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraisers at the Senior’s Hall in Dawson Creek until Ovintiv approached the society this year about cohosting the event instead.
The event at the Ovintiv Events Centre Mercer Hall will include dinner, a silent and live auction and live music by Tumbler Ridge’s The Mechanical Botanicals.
“A hundred per cent of the proceeds from the auctions will be going to the society,” Knutson said.
To donate items to the auctions, contact Knutson at [email protected] or 250-782-3261.
The event will be held in the Mercer Hall at the Ovintiv Events Centre in Dawson Creek on Saturday, April 29th.
Tickets are $100 each or $720 for a table of eight and are available online, at the Ovintiv Events Centre Box Office or by phone at 250-782-7443.
