Peace MLAs relieved by Electoral Boundary Commission report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River MLAs say they’re happy with the Electoral Boundary Commission’s report, which includes no changes to the Peace River ridings.
The final report on the commission’s recommendations for provincial electoral districts was released on April 3rd and included the addition of six new provincial ridings.
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies said he was relieved to see the Peace River ridings remain the same and believes the residents within those ridings should as well.
“It should also be a relief for the people that live up there. Not losing that representation, still having representation in the legislature in Victoria, and still having decent access to your MLA without having to drive great distances to go see their MLA. So it is definitely a win for us,” Davies said.
Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier says he’s thankful to see the commission agreed to keep the northern ridings set the same.
“I am glad that the commission tasked with looking at this agreed and said that it wouldn’t be fair to amalgamate the ridings,” Bernier said.
“It wouldn’t be fair to change them because it could really change the landscape [and] the effectiveness of representation.”
The only major changes to the ridings in the northern part of the province included two recommended name changes for the Stikine and North Coast ridings.
It was recommended for the Stikine riding to be renamed to Bulkley Valley-Stikine, and for the North Coast riding to be renamed to North Coast-Haida Gwaii.
Though there was no word of a name change for the Peace River North riding, Davies did bring it up in a private member bill in March to have the name changed to include Northern Rockies.
Davies stated he had spoken with the Attorney General on the matter and had recently received a notice that they would speak further.
“I’m still hopeful that there might be a change coming up with that before it’s adopted into the legislature,” Davies said.
Bernier thanked the residents of the Peace River ridings for coming out and showing their support during the town hall meetings the commission held.
“A lot of people came to the town hall meetings that were held in the region to voice their concerns,” Bernier said.
“People came out with very passionate points of fair representation, not just representation by numbers.”
Apart from an increase in ridings, the report also recommended boundary adjustments to 72 districts and name changes to 41 electoral districts.
Chair of the commission, Justice Nitya Iyer, said with B.C.’s growing population, creating more districts was necessary.
“Our proposal to increase the number of electoral districts reflects our growing province,” said Iyer.
“We do not recommend reducing the number of ridings in more sparsely populated areas of the province because doing so would undermine effective representation.”
The full report from the BC Electoral Boundary Commission can be read below:
