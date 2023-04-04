Hudson’s Hope RCMP monthly bulletin: February 19 to March 28

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 33 calls for service between February 19th to March 28th. Forty-seven written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.
Please make note of the new “NO LEFT TURN” sign that has been erected at the intersection of Osbourne St. and Canyon Dr. This sign has been put in place for motorist and residential safety. An offence of “Improper Turn at Intersection” comes with a fine of $109.00.
On February 20th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a single motor vehicle accident along Farrell Creek Rd. The motorist lost control of the vehicle while attempting to slow down at a sharp corner, resulting in the vehicle sliding into the ditch and rolling several times. Due to the motorist utilizing their seatbelt, they incurred minor injuries. Weather was deemed a major factor in this incident.
On March 15th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report to a single motor vehicle accident along Kobes Rd. It was reported that the motorist was travelling Northbound along the road, and for unknown reasons, the trailer jack-knifed, resulting in the trailer colliding with the truck. No injuries were incurred to the driver.
On March 17th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of an online fraud. It was reported that the complainant transferred a lump sum of money and personal information to an unknown individual after being convinced that the monies would assist them with their medical conditions. It was later found that this interaction was fraudulent in nature. File remains open for investigation. Whether you’ve been scammed or targeted by a fraudster, you should always report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre.ca or call: 1-888-495-8501.
On March 21st, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several complaints to a large herd of bison that had escaped their paddock and were roaming along Beryl Prairie Rd. Police attended the area and confirmed that the escapee bison were eventually corralled and secured. The file was passed along to the area’s Animal/Livestock Compliance Officer.
On March 22nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along Hwy 29 for excessive speed after the noted vehicle was confirmed travelling at a speed of 173km/hr in a marked 90km/hr zone. Police further confirmed that the vehicle had invalid insurance. The driver received an excessive speed ticket along with other fines, and the vehicle was impounded for 7-days.
On March 27th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a boater who had ventured passed the “do not enter” area near the Peace Canyon Dam. Police attended the area, and between police interactions and the blasting of the dam sirens, the boater eventually vacated the area. As of note, this area is marked as a “do not enter” for the safety of the public. Upon the dam releasing water from the spillways, the level of water in this area can rise within seconds and creates very unsafe circumstances for boaters and individuals in the immediate proximity.
Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.
Written by A/Cpl. Erich Schmidt with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP
