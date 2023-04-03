Payton and Oma’s Fundraiser raises over 6k for Peace Villa

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Brenda Baumeister and her granddaughter Payton Webster raised $6,752 at their fundraiser for the Peace Villa on March 31st.
The idea initially came from Webster, who approached her grandmother about wanting to cut her hair to donate to the children’s wig program.
The pair decided to host a fundraiser and invited the community to donate and watch Baumeister shave her head, and Webster cut her hair.
Webster said she got the idea for the fundraiser when she decided to grow her hair.
“I decided that when I cut it short again that I would donate it,” Webster said.
Baumeister says she thanks the community for coming out and donating to the Peace Villa.
“It’s gonna be pretty exciting for those clients there and residents at the care home when we can add something fun to their activities program,” Baumeister said.
Check out Energeticcity.ca’s video from the fundraiser.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.