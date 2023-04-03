Payton and Oma’s Fundraiser raises over 6k for Peace Villa

Brenda Baumeister and her granddaughter Payton Webster raised $6,752 at their fundraiser for the Peace Villa on March 31st. 
By News April 3, 2023 1 minute of reading

An older woman with a young teen girl. They are both seated about to get their hair cut.
Brenda Baumeister and Payton Webster just before cutting their hair. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Brenda Baumeister and her granddaughter Payton Webster raised $6,752 at their fundraiser for the Peace Villa on March 31st. 

The idea initially came from Webster, who approached her grandmother about wanting to cut her hair to donate to the children’s wig program. 

The pair decided to host a fundraiser and invited the community to donate and watch Baumeister shave her head, and Webster cut her hair. 

Webster said she got the idea for the fundraiser when she decided to grow her hair. 

“I decided that when I cut it short again that I would donate it,” Webster said. 

Baumeister says she thanks the community for coming out and donating to the Peace Villa. 

“It’s gonna be pretty exciting for those clients there and residents at the care home when we can add something fun to their activities program,” Baumeister said. 

Check out Energeticcity.ca’s video from the fundraiser.

