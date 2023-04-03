Local cafe closing at end of summer

Locally-owned MJ Cafe Crepe is closing its doors in July.
By News April 3, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

Four very full and over the top milkshakes sitting on plates on a counter in a cafe.
Loaded milkshakes at MJ Cafe Crepe. (MJ Cafe Crepe, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Locally-owned MJ Cafe Crepe is closing its doors in July.

The owner shared the news on the cafe’s Facebook Page Monday morning.

The cafe will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in April until “some time” in July.

The restaurant will no longer be available as an option on Skip the Dishes in the middle or late April, as they will reportedly not have the staff to keep up with orders.

In a social media post, the owner wrote that the closure was a difficult decision to make.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the support over the years and your continued support through covid years. You will be missed,” the owner wrote in a social media post.

“Until the last day, we will do our best to continue operating as normal.”

The cafe is located at 9824 100th Street, unit b and has become known for its loaded shakes, crepes and boozy hot chocolates.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.