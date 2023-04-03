Local cafe closing at end of summer

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Locally-owned MJ Cafe Crepe is closing its doors in July.
The owner shared the news on the cafe’s Facebook Page Monday morning.
The cafe will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in April until “some time” in July.
The restaurant will no longer be available as an option on Skip the Dishes in the middle or late April, as they will reportedly not have the staff to keep up with orders.
In a social media post, the owner wrote that the closure was a difficult decision to make.
“I want to thank each and every one of you for the support over the years and your continued support through covid years. You will be missed,” the owner wrote in a social media post.
“Until the last day, we will do our best to continue operating as normal.”
The cafe is located at 9824 100th Street, unit b and has become known for its loaded shakes, crepes and boozy hot chocolates.
