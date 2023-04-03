BC Highway Patrol reminding motorists to watch for motorcycles

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
SURREY, B.C. — BC Highway Patrol reminds motorists to share the roads with motorcycles as spring and summer approach.
According to ICBC’s five-year report between 2017 and 2021, motorcycles make up about 3.5 per cent of insured vehicles on the road but over 10 per cent of total roadway fatalities. On average, 40 riders are killed in 2,200 crashes involving motorcycles in B.C. yearly.
The BC Highway Patrol reminds motorcyclists that riders and passengers must wear Snell, ECE or DOT-compliant helmets under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).
Seating laws also require riders to keep their feet on the foot pegs or floorboards or be seated in a sidecar.
According to the BC Highway Patrol, violations of the seating requirements will be treated as stunt riding and will result in mandatory motorcycle impoundment and fines.
Police remind riders to visually inspect the motorcycle before rides, including tires, oil levels, brakes and gas.
Officers recommend wearing visible protective gear, including jacket, pants, gloves and riding boots with fluorescent material and reflective striping.
Visual contact with other road users is reportedly a highly effective way to avoid collisions at intersections.
The BC Highway Patrol reminds drivers to respect the speed limits and advises motorists to adjust speed for conditions and when approaching road curves.
For drivers sharing the road, officers recommend scanning intersections carefully before proceeding, avoiding distractions while driving and allowing a three or four-second following distance behind a motorcycle.
Motorcyclists who have had an absence from riding may want to consider taking a refresher test or training, according to the RCMP.
“As a police officer, a professional motorcycle rider and one who rides personally, I know all too well the dangers motorcyclists face on a daily basis,” says Sargeant Bryan Fedirchuk, E Division Lead Motorcycle Instructor.
“I urge all motorcycle operators to take training, heed the rules of the road and ride defensively – your safety depends on you.”
In some areas of the province where motorcycles are prevalent, riders may see officers checking riders and machines for licencing and safety compliance, according to the BC Highway Patrol.
