WANTED: Fraser Pearson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Fraser Pearson.
Pearson is wanted in B.C. on outstanding warrants for two counts of assault, four counts of breach of probation, uttering threats, assault by choking, criminal harassment, and breach of a release order.
Pearson is described as five feet, five inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and balding brown hair.
RCMP has asked that the public do not approach Pearson if he is located.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
