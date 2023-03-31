Zimmer says federal budget puts little focus on northern B.C.

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — MP Bob Zimmer says the 2023 federal budget has little to offer or help residents in northeastern B.C.
In a release from Zimmer on March 29th, Zimmer said the federal budget failed to deliver “meaningful action” for infrastructure in the north and continues Justin Trudeau’s “war on energy.”
“This budget also fails to deliver for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies as no meaningful action was announced to replace aging infrastructure, such as the Taylor Bridge, or to counter downturns in our natural resource sector,” said Zimmer.
In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Zimmer compared the federal government’s lack of funding for the aging Taylor bridge to the federal government’s funding of the subway system expansions in Toronto.
“But in this case, we haven’t seen anything around the Peace River bridge. Nothing to see that it’ll be replaced. All we’ve heard is a lot of talk. More on the provincial side, but still nothing concrete for sure,” Zimmer said.
The subway line expansions in Toronto have been in the works since at least 2020, when the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced the intent to expand a number of its lines and fleet in its five and ten-year plan back in 2020.
According to the Government of B.C.’s website, a series of public engagement sessions on the Taylor bridge were completed in 2022. The ministry of transportation and infrastructure is currently conducting engineering investigations.
There was also no mention of the Taylor bridge in the province’s budget.
Zimmer clarified in his interview that when bringing up energy production in the north, he was specifically talking about natural gas.
“We don’t see a current federal government that’s promoting natural gas or promoting through regulation or through whatever the process is to really make that happen in a better way,” Zimmer said.
“All we’re seeing is a lot more regulatory red tape than any kind of fossil fuel development, whether it be positive or not. And in this case it is, but we still see nothing from the government that really supports Canadian natural gas getting abroad.”
The 2023 federal budget did include mention of significant funds going towards clean energy, and expanding Canada’s economy in that field.
At the end of his release, Zimmer stated he would vote against the current budget and continue to “hold Justin Trudeau accountable” for inflation and rising taxes.
