Learn about animal footprints with local museum

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Kids can learn about local animal footprints next month thanks to the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.
Starting April 14th, local kids aged three to 12 can pick up a free animal footprint kit from the local museum.
Museum curator Heather Sjoblom says the kits are free, sponsored by Burger King, and 100 will be available to take home.
“Inside each kit, you will find a fun fact sheet that’ll tell you about seven or so animals and their footprints,” Sjoblom explained.
She says there will also be an activity to match the animal to the correct footprints.
“Lastly, there’s going to be a salt dough activity. We’re going to provide the salt and flour, and families will mix that with water to make salt dough,” Sjoblom said.
“You’re going to try making some of these footprints in your salt dough, and then the salt dough can just dry naturally, or, if you want, you can heat it up so it dries faster.”
The animals included are the beaver, elk, grey wolf, grizzly bear, lynx, moose, mule deer and porcupine.
“This is a way to connect kids to some of the footprints they might see around here in the community forest,” Sjoblom said.
For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.