Hit TV series ‘The Last of Us’ to film Season 2 in Vancouver, mayor says

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says he’s looking forward to seeing a post-apocalyptic version of city hall after announcing that hit HBO TV series “The Last of Us” will film Season 2 in the city, moving from Alberta.
Sim says the filming will provide Vancouver with more “swagger,” as well as hundreds of jobs and significant contributions to the local economy.
Sim told a news conference that he and Vancouver film commissioner Geoff Teoli were in Los Angeles a few weeks ago to show that Vancouver is “open for business,” and the process unfolded from there.
The wildly popular show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as their characters traverse the United States 20 years after a fungal pandemic collapses society.
The show, based on a video game franchise of the same name, has proved to be a boon for Alberta’s film and travel sectors.
Travel Alberta has a map on its website listing 180 filming locations and an itinerary for visiting fans of the show.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
The Canadian Press
