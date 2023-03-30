Contractor selected for Adeline Kelly building upgrades

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has awarded the construction upgrade contract for the Adeline Kelly building at the North Peace Fall Fairgrounds.
The contract was awarded to Elevation North Construction Ltd. at the PRRD meeting on March 30th with a budget of $20,383.22.
This decision comes after a PRRD meeting in September 2022, where the board motioned to update the building to F-2 (Medium Hazard Industrial) standards.
The designation would allow the building to be used as a storage facility but not as a meeting hall.
According to the previous PRRD report, the F-2 upgrades to the Adeline Kelly building would involve structural upgrades to the roof and walls, updated letters of assurance, and a completion sign-off in the form of a Schedule C-B from an engineer.
The most recent report also highlighted that as part of the 2023 budget, the PRRD intends to conduct a feasibility study to either further upgrade the existing Adeline Kelly building or build a new one for Public Assembly Use.
The issues with the Adeline Kelly building began when the North Peace Fall Fair organizers wanted to make additions to the building, only for them to be told in March 2022 by the PRRD that the building was not up to code.
According to the PRRD then, the 2014 permit for the building only allowed it to be used for storage.
The full report to the PRRD on the Adeline Kelly building can be read below:
