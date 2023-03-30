Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
Do you want to learn more about wine tasting? Or are you already a wine aficionado and want to try out some new flavours? Enjoy a Night with Northern Lights Winery!
With the price of your ticket, you will receive samples of four different types of wine from Northern Lights Winery. The experts from Northern Lights will then share what best pairs with each wine, different ways to adjust the taste of each one, and more as you enjoy charcuterie from Whole Wheat & Honey. Then, you will get an 8oz glass of your favourite wine and enjoy live music from Dana’s Music Studio as you mingle with other attendees.
Plus, partial proceeds from the event will be donated to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society. There will also be other drinks and food for an additional cost if you so choose.
