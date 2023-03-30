A Night with Northern Lights

Enjoy a Night with Northern Lights and learn more about wine from the experts from Northern Lights Winery. Plus, food, music, and more.
By Moose FM March 30, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

A night sky with the aurora borealis plus a woman drinking from a glass of wine
Enjoy a Night with Northern Lights and learn more about wine

D﻿o you want to learn more about wine tasting? Or are you already a wine aficionado and want to try out some new flavours? Enjoy a Night with Northern Lights Winery!

Get Tickets

W﻿ith the price of your ticket, you will receive samples of four different types of wine from Northern Lights Winery. The experts from Northern Lights will then share what best pairs with each wine, different ways to adjust the taste of each one, and more as you enjoy charcuterie from Whole Wheat & Honey. Then, you will get an 8oz glass of your favourite wine and enjoy live music from Dana’s Music Studio as you mingle with other attendees.

Plus, partial proceeds from the event will be donated to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society. There will also be other drinks and food for an additional cost if you so choose.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

His duties include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.