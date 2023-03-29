WANTED: Erin McKinnon

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Erin Nicole McKinnon.
McKinnon is wanted on warrants for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.
She is described by police as five foot, three inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
