WANTED: Erin McKinnon

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance locating Erin Nicole McKinnon.
By News March 29, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

A blonde woman in a black sweater in front of a grey background.
Erin McKinnon. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Erin Nicole McKinnon.

McKinnon is wanted on warrants for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

She is described by police as five foot, three inches tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.