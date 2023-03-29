Fort St. John RCMP find stolen pickup truck

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John officers recently found a stolen truck while on patrol.
On March 18th, just after 1 p.m., frontline officers reportedly noticed a white Dodge Ram that did not appear to have insurance driving on a roadway.
Officers found the vehicle again backed into a driveway of a home and recognized the driver, who was still sitting in the pickup truck, according to the RCMP.
The mounties discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and issued them a 24-hour driving prohibition. Officers also determined the license plate on the truck did not belong to the vehicle, and the truck was stolen on March 7th from a parking lot in Fort St. John.
Police seized the truck and later returned it to its owner.
The driver was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime and released on an undertaking with conditions not to occupy a motor vehicle unless the registered owner was present or they had written permission. The driver has a court date of May 29th, 2023.
The Fort St. John RCMP is still investigating and asks anyone with information to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.
To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.