Community art project looking for tonttu hat makers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Tonttu Project is back and looking for residents interested in creating hats for tonttus that show off the community’s diversity.
The project will go towards a community of tonttus that will be submitted to the Pride! In the Community art show.
The project’s creator, Hannah Jarvinen, says she is looking for people to design a hat for the tonttus based on something they are passionate about.
“It could be a flag from a province or a country you’re from, or could be the trans flag, or the pride flag. Maybe some indigenous bead work or let’s say you’re interested in crafting and you love to crochet and knit, or even quilting, you could do a hat for those things as well,” Jarvinen said.
“I think it could be really fun to see how unique and diverse our community is by what submissions we get.”
The Tonttu Project was started by Jarvinen in 2021 to celebrate her Finnish heritage while raising funds for a good cause during the holiday season.
In Finnish mythology, the little gnomes, or tonttus, are house guardians. They represent prosperity, good health, and happiness in the home.
For this new project, Jarvinen says she has both felt and patterns to build the hats for those interested in helping with the project.
Jarvinen will be accepting hats until April 21st to give her enough time to attach the hats to the tonttu bodies before the project must be submitted for the art show.
After the art show, Jarvinen says the plan for after the show is to sell the tonttus at Crooked Corner Clothing, with the funds going to the outreach program at the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.
Anyone interested in creating a hat for the project can reach out to Jarvinen at [email protected].
