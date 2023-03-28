RCMP respond to small house fire in Taylor

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
TAYLOR, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP and Taylor Fire Service responded to a house fire in Taylor early Tuesday afternoon.
According to Fort St. John RCMP media relations officer Chad Neustaeter, RCMP were called to the scene at 12:03 p.m. to assist with traffic control in the area.
Neustaeter stated that by the time RCMP arrived on the scene, their assistance was no longer required.
The small house fire was put out by Taylor Fire Service, and according to the RCMP, no one was home at the time of the incident.
Neustaeter added that the circumstances of the fire were not deemed suspicious.
