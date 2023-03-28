RCMP respond to small house fire in Taylor

Fort St. John RCMP and Taylor Fire Service responded to a house fire in Taylor early Tuesday afternoon.
By News March 28, 2023 1 minute of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

A neighborhood street with a fire truck in the road.
Taylor Fire Service vehicles at house fire in Taylor (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

TAYLOR, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP and Taylor Fire Service responded to a house fire in Taylor early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fort St. John RCMP media relations officer Chad Neustaeter, RCMP were called to the scene at 12:03 p.m. to assist with traffic control in the area. 

Neustaeter stated that by the time RCMP arrived on the scene, their assistance was no longer required. 

The small house fire was put out by Taylor Fire Service, and according to the RCMP, no one was home at the time of the incident. 

Neustaeter added that the circumstances of the fire were not deemed suspicious.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.