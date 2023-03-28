PLRAC opens submissions for 41st Open Sky exhibition

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Liard Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) has opened submissions for its 41st annual Open Sky exhibition.
Submissions are open to Peace River region artists of all ages and career stages, with work in all mediums being accepted.
All eligible submissions will be juried for a number of prizes by carver Gerry Sheena and printmaker Mary Anne Molcan.
The Open Sky exhibition is inspired by the skyscapes of the region and the openness of the art and artists represented, according to the PLRAC.
The exhibition will be hosted at the Chetwynd Recreational Centre, tentatively from June 9th to July 7th.
Submissions are open on April 15th and will be accepted until May 26th.
For more information or to submit art for the gallery, visit the exhibition’s website.
