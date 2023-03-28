North Saanich, B.C., councillor resigns after referring to mayor as ‘Mr. Hitler”

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
NORTH SAANICH, B.C. — A councillor from North Saanich, B.C., has resigned after referring to the mayor as “Mr. Hitler” during a council meeting.
Coun. Brett Smyth says in his letter of resignation that the decision to leave immediately was not an easy one but was made necessary — but not specifically — after an “offhanded comment” he made at a recent council meeting.
At a March 20 meeting, Smyth took issue with a decision not to livestream advisory committee meetings about an official community plan or release committee members’ CVs.
Smyth said the move was done in a “very political way,” something that was denied by Mayor Peter Jones who said it was a “practical approach” before ending questions.
That’s when Smyth replied, “Thank you, Mr. Hitler.”
In his letter released Monday, Smyth says he would have preferred a more positive environment but when all voices are not respected “it is difficult to practice the patience required of an elected official.”
Smyth was first elected in 2018 and won a second term in the 2022 election.
The district says details of a byelection to fill his seat will be made available soon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.
The Canadian Press
