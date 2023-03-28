North Peace Secondary School take in Youth Environmental Leadership Summit

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local high schoolers got to learn about science, technology and more at a youth summit in Canmore, Alberta, earlier this month.
From March 16th to 19th, six students and two teachers from North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) joined 19 other schools from across Alberta and northeast B.C. to attend the Youth Environmental Leadership Summit from Inside Education.
Devon Pearce and Catriona Imray, two environmental science teachers at NPSS, attended the summit with six students from their classes.
During the three-day summit, the students met with over 70 expert guests from academic institutions, industry, government, Alberta’s Indigenous community and environmental groups, according to Inside Education.
In total,160 students and teachers participated in hands-on energy and water-focused workshops, including a wind turbine model-building and DNA extractions from local water.
The students also participated in off-site experiences, such as guided tours of hydroelectric dams and snow sampling.
Once the summit was concluded, each school was challenged to develop and implement an education and action project for their peers and community to participate in about the energy, climate and water topics they learned about.
Inside Education said the projects will occur from Spring Break until the end of the school year and even beyond.
Inside Education is Alberta’s largest environmental and natural resource education charity that supports Kindergarten to Grade 12 school teachers across the province.
For more information on the summit, visit the Inside Education Society’s website.
