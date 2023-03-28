Fundraiser, auction organized for local man’s family

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Friends and co-workers of a local man who recently passed are hosting a fundraiser and auction for his family.
Jason Hynes was well-known as a hockey and baseball coach in the community.
On March 11th, Hynes passed away suddenly, leaving behind his wife Darcy and two boys, Tristan and Kalen, according to Hamres Funeral Chapel.
According to his obituary page, four trees will be planted in his memory. Many community members also shared their sentiments on the page.
“So sorry to hear of your loss. Jason was a very dedicated and loyal co-worker, teammate, and friend. He was a great mentor, and I appreciate everything he taught me. He will be dearly missed,” one community member wrote.
On Saturday, April 1st, the fundraiser will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel, featuring a live and silent auction, a 50/50 draw and door prizes. Buffet appetizers and bar services will also be available at the venue.
Tickets to the event are $50 and available through e-transfer to [email protected] by including a name on the transfer. Another way to grab tickets is by providing a cheque payable to the CNRL Social Club or the CNRL main office at 6744 Airport Road.
The event hosts, Melissa Currie, Amanda Chramosta and Heather Boult, thank Kevin Busche with Short Busche Auctions for donating his time to run the auctions at the event.
Those interested in making a financial contribution or donating an item can contact the hosts through the event’s Facebook page or Gord Vibert at 250-793-9385.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Hynes family.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.