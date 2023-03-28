90 calls for fire service in Dawson Creek

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to 90 calls for service in January and February 2023.
According to a report given to Dawson Creek city council, the Dawson Creek Fire Department received 49 calls for service in January 2023 and 41 in February.
The report also stated the department had conducted 110 inspections, 92 in-service inspections, and 18 business license inspections.
The number of hours put into training by both auxiliary and career firefighters totalled 454, 231 hours in January and 223 in February.
Some of the other updates given in the report include where in the process the department is in filling the role of Term Deputy Chief, and Dawson Creek firefighters will be Emergency Medical Assistant (EMA) certified by March 31st.
The report was made to city council at their committee of the whole meeting on March 27th.
The full report to council from the Dawson Creek Fire Department can be read below:
