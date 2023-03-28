90 calls for fire service in Dawson Creek

The Dawson Creek Fire Department reports it responded to 90 calls for service in January and February 2023.
March 28, 2023

A large blue building with white garage doors.
Dawson Creek Fire Hall (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to 90 calls for service in January and February 2023. 

According to a report given to Dawson Creek city council, the Dawson Creek Fire Department received 49 calls for service in January 2023 and 41 in February. 

The report also stated the department had conducted 110 inspections, 92 in-service inspections, and 18 business license inspections. 

The number of hours put into training by both auxiliary and career firefighters totalled 454, 231 hours in January and 223 in February.

Some of the other updates given in the report include where in the process the department is in filling the role of Term Deputy Chief, and Dawson Creek firefighters will be Emergency Medical Assistant (EMA) certified by March 31st. 

The report was made to city council at their committee of the whole meeting on March 27th.

The full report to council from the Dawson Creek Fire Department can be read below:

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

