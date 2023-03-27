RCMP continue investigating October 2022 homicide

The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) is looking to speak to the owner of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) concerning an incident in October 2022.
By News March 27, 2023 1 minute of reading

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) is looking to speak to the owner of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) concerning an incident in October 2022.

Police are looking to speak with the owner or anyone who may know where the UTV is located.

A picture of a UTV driving away from the photographer in the fall, dead grass in the foreground and bare trees in the background.
UTV in question (RCMP)

The shooting occurred on October 9th, 2022, when police initially responded to a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Arras Road. Police then discovered that the man in the vehicle suffered injuries inconsistent with a vehicle collision before succumbing to his injuries.

The NDMCU maintained the conduct of the investigation after being called to assist.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.

