Fort St. John firefighters recognized by province

The province has recognized two firefighters from the Fort St. John Fire Department for 25 years of service. 
By News March 27, 2023 1 minute of reading

A group of people stand in a wood paneled room.
Fort St. John Firefighters receive years of service awards with City Council (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The province has recognized two firefighters from the Fort St. John Fire Department for 25 years of service. 

Fort St. John Fire Chief Robert Norton and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Darrell Blades received the awards from the Office of the Fire Commissioner at a council meeting on March 13th.

In letters written alongside the awards, B.C. Fire Commissioner Brian Godlonton congratulated both men for reaching this milestone.

“Your contribution to the fire service is greatly appreciated. It is individuals such as yourself who make British Columbia a safer place to live,” said Godlonton. 

The Fort St. John Fire Department was established in 1942 and currently employs 30 members. 

The department responds to approximately 800 calls per year, including fire, vehicle, and hazardous material incidents. 

