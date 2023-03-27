Fort St. John firefighters recognized by province

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The province has recognized two firefighters from the Fort St. John Fire Department for 25 years of service.
Fort St. John Fire Chief Robert Norton and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Darrell Blades received the awards from the Office of the Fire Commissioner at a council meeting on March 13th.
In letters written alongside the awards, B.C. Fire Commissioner Brian Godlonton congratulated both men for reaching this milestone.
“Your contribution to the fire service is greatly appreciated. It is individuals such as yourself who make British Columbia a safer place to live,” said Godlonton.
The Fort St. John Fire Department was established in 1942 and currently employs 30 members.
The department responds to approximately 800 calls per year, including fire, vehicle, and hazardous material incidents.
