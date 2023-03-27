Dawson Creek RCMP service calls down in 2023

Dawson Creek RCMP reported to council that overall calls in January and February were down compared to 2022, but some categories increased. 
A grey building for the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment with a Canadian Flag in front.
The Dawson Creek RCMP detachment. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek police saw an overall decrease in calls in January and February compared to 2022, despite a rise in some categories.

On Monday, Sergeant Jamie Moffat with the Dawson Creek RCMP provided an update to council on the detachment’s work between January 1st and February 28th, 2023.

According to a report, the detachment received 1,132 calls for service in January and February, down from 1,229 calls during the same period in 2022.

Of those calls, there were 17 calls concerning break and enters into businesses in 2023, up from 13 in 2022. The detachment also saw an increase in sexual assault and sexual interference calls (9), drug possession and drug trafficking calls (3), and mental health-related calls (78).

According to Peace Region Crime Reduction Unit (PRCRU), crime in Dawson Creek has been trending downwards since its peak in September 2022, said the report.

The PRCRU update also stated that the Dawson Creek RCMP had arrested someone believed to have broken into several businesses. However, the matter is still currently under investigation by the courts. 

The full report from Dawson Creek RCMP to council can be read below:

RCMP-COW-February-2023Download

