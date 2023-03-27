Dawson Creek RCMP investigating vehicle purchases with stolen cheques

There have been several reports of cheque frauds that appear to be related in Dawson Creek, according to police.
Side of an RCMP cruiser.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — There have been several reports of cheque fraud in Dawson Creek recently, and police say the incidents appear to be related.

According to the Dawson Creek RCMP, suspects will approach people selling vehicles listed privately online and purchase the vehicle using a cheque. The cheques were reportedly stolen from a local business with a Dawson Creek address.

Police say all stolen cheques have bounced, leaving the victim without their vehicle and payment.

“Several stolen cheques and stubs have been recovered throughout multiple police investigations, however, some stolen cheques are still outstanding,” said the detachment in a release.

“Only accept cheques from those you know and trust.”

For more information on fraud, how to report fraud and keep safe, visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre website.

If anyone has any information on the fraudulent cheques, contact the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700. 

