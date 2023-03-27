Court Report: March 20th to 24th

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from March 20th to 24th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 21st sentencing:
Allan Douglas Sather (born 1986)
Sather was found guilty of driving a vehicle without due care and attention and failing to remain at the scene of an accident on March 20th, 2020. He was given a two-year probation order and fines totalling $2,300, including a victim surcharge that goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 22nd sentencing:
Phatchaya Muang-Ngam (born 1986)
Muang-Ngam was charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in June 2021. He was sentenced to a $500 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Muang-Ngam was charged again with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on January 1st, 2018. He was sentenced to a $500 recognizance after the allegation.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, March 20th sentencing:
Lloyd Frances Campbell (born 1986)
Campbell was found guilty of breach of release order on July 25th, 2020, as well as flight from police and possession of stolen property over $5,000 on November 27th, 2019. He was given a 9-month conditional sentence, a two-year probation order and a nine-month recognizance after the allegation. He was also ordered to submit DNA and given a 30-day conditional sentence and an 18-month prohibition from driving.
Campbell was also charged with causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in June 2021. He was given a nine-month recognizance after the allegation.
Steven Zane Gauthier (born 1984)
Gauthier was found guilty of driving while prohibited for an incident on November 15th, 2022. He was given a $500 fine and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Lisa Sarah Marie Grinder (born 1984)
Grinder was found guilty of driving a vehicle without due care and attention for an incident on August 31st, 2022. She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, March 21st sentencing:
Jason Scott Hans Lascheit (born 1979)
Lascheit was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on October 30th, 2022. He was given one-year recognizance after the allegation and will be ordered to pay $500 if the order is not followed.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, March 23rd sentencing:
Jesse Victor Bowley (born 1982)
Bowley was found guilty of mischief for an incident on March 12th, 2022. He was given an 18-month probation order and a $976.50 restitution, which requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime.
He was also found guilty of mischief $5,000 or under for an incident on July 29th, 2022. He was sentenced to one day in jail, an 18-month probation order and $200 restitution.
Decklan Cohnner McLeod (born 1998)
McLeod was found guilty of driving without a driver’s license for an incident on October 9th, 2021. He was given a $500 fine, a nine-month probation order and a $75 victim surcharge.
