Two people injured in Chilliwack, B.C., shooting: RCMP

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia are asking for the public’s help after a shooting left two people injured in Chilliwack.
They say police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance followed by gun shots at the entrance to the city’s Rotary Trail park on Saturday night.
The RCMP say that police arrived and found two victims with multiple gun shot wounds.
They say officers immediately provided first aid until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported the victims to hospital.
Though the investigation is in its early stages, police believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information about a white Dodge Ram pickup truck seen travelling in the area around the time of the shooting to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.
The Canadian Press
