Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: Global Issues with Local Impact

Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
Behind the Scenes
Usually, our main focus is on local stories, but once in a while, we turn our attention to global issues. When we do, we always want to show how it impacts our region. A recent example of this is the Sikh protest that happened this weekend.
For some context, since March 18th, 2023, internet services have been suspended in Punjab as authorities search for Bhai Amritpal Singh and his associates. Amritpal Singh has been open about highlighting discrimination against the Sikh community and supports Khalistan, a sovereign Sikh state in India. The recent crackdown on Sikh activists is still unclear under Indian law, as the police have provided no reasonable explanation. There are reports of mass arrests in Punjab as the Indian government conducts an operation targeting Sikh youth. In hopes of creating awareness of this issue, the Sikh community of Fort St John invited all residents to a peaceful protest on Saturday.
To get a local perspective on this issue, we reached out to members of the Sikh community such as the Fort St John Gurdwara. Plus, our very own Manavpreet Singh was on Moose Talks to share more information on the situation and the protest. This is a massive issue for Sikhs living outside Punjab as they are being cut off from family members and cannot support them regarding finances and other essential matters.
As our society becomes more and more globalized, there are times you will see us report on these types of issues. However, we will always ensure to get a local perspective to bring our community together.
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of March 19 to 25, 2023
- Dating App Robberies: The Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating a pair of recent robberies reportedly linked to dating apps. Each time, a different victim began communicating with a person through an online dating app, according to police.
- Wanted Man Arrested in Ontario: Darryl Kenneth Dowd, who was wanted on warrants in Fort St. John, was located and arrested in Ontario earlier this month. Dowd was found in Ontario on March 3rd and arrested on outstanding warrants in B.C.
- Quick Arrest after Break-In: Fort St. John RCMP responded to the alarm from a business in the area of 9803 93rd Avenue on Thursday. Justin Collins was arrested and held for court, as he was in breach of probation and release orders.
