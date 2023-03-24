Moose Talks – Sikh Protest & Fivestar Boxing

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
On this episode of Moose Talks, we’re sitting down with Energeticcity.ca reporter Manavpreet Singh to chat about his article about local Sikhs holding a protest this weekend against ongoing human rights violations in India.
Then, Fivestar Boxing Academy owner Justin Donally joins us to chat about their first bouts of the season last weekend and their preparations for the Fivestar Fight League event next month.
Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM and live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.
This episode originally aired on March 24, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.