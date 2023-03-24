Federal government, B.C. and Indigenous nation sign care co-ordination deal

By BC Stories March 24, 2023 1 minute of reading

ENDERBY, B.C. — The delivery of child and family services grounded in Indigenous culture is being celebrated in British Columbia’s north Okanagan with the signing of the province’s first care co-ordination services agreement. 

The federal, B.C. and Secwepemc Nation governments signed an agreement today that provides funding for the co-ordinated services.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says over the next 10 years, governments will transfer $136.2 million to the Enderby-area Splatsin First Nation to support and continue their long-standing dedication to family and child services.

She says the agreement, which is the first in B.C. and fifth in Canada, addresses the delivery of emergency services, mechanisms for First Nations children to exercise their rights and sustainable and consistent needs-based funding.

Hajdu says in a statement the agreement supports the best interests and health and wellness of Splatsin children and families.

Splatsin Chief Doug Thomas says in a statement that the agreement continues the responsibility of every nation member to care for children past, present and into the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

