District of Taylor ‘excited’ for YMCA partnership

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor is excited to partner with the YMCA BC to restore aquatic programming in the community.
The YMCA BC announced on Tuesday that it would begin operating the Taylor Community Pool this summer in partnership with the district.
Director of community services, Ryan Galay, says the YMCA will run the pool from May to September. However, the pool will only be open to the public from the May long weekend to August.
“[This] gives them room on either side to do some of the housekeeping items they have to do,” Galay said.
The agreement between the YMCA and the district is only for one term with the option of an additional four terms.
The pool has been shut down since 2019 due to the pandemic and its impact on staffing. The district approached the YMCA earlier in 2023 about running the pool.
The YMCA will oversee the pool’s operation, staff and implementation of any policies, while the district will oversee maintenance.
Once available, information and prices will be listed on the YMCA of Northern BC’s website.
To address the shortage of aquatics staff, YMCA BC is also offering grants to assist in covering the costs of recertifying or obtaining the National Lifeguard certification. For more information on the grants, email [email protected]
Thanks for Reading!
