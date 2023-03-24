Commercial vehicle weight limits to change Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has announced that commercial vehicles travelling on provincial highways in the North Peace can utilize total axle weights starting Saturday.
Commercial vehicles will be able to use 100 per cent of their axle weight on provincial highways and 70 per cent of their axle limit on provincial side roads.
The change will go into effect at 10:00 a.m. on March 25th, 2023, and will be valid between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Load limits are subject to change, and residents are encouraged to check the Ministry’s website to stay updated on recent changes.
For more information, including a complete list of impacted side roads, see the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s release.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.