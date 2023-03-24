Chamber to host luncheon on First Nations agreements

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon with members of the provincial government to discuss the recent Blueberry and Treaty 8 First Nations agreements.
The luncheon will include staff from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations, the BC Energy Regulator, and the Ministry of Land, Water, and Resources.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathleen Connolly says interpreting the recent agreements is important for understanding what is incoming for the economy.
“It’s a significant conversation, not only for our members but really for the community, to understand what those agreements are and what our economy is going to look like as we move through these agreements,” Connolly says.
The event is taking place on April 21st at the Pomeroy Hotel and is only open to local chamber members. However, Connolly recommends community members head to the government of BC’s website to review the agreements.
“It’s got all of the agreements that have been signed to date. And so anybody can go in and read those agreements,” Connolly says.
“So if people are interested, and you’re not a chamber member, they’re available for the public.”
Registration for the event can be found on the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Blueberry and Treaty 8 First Nations signed agreements with the B.C. government about land and resource management and development earlier this year.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.