Chamber to host luncheon on First Nations agreements

The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon with members of the provincial government to discuss the recent First Nations agreements. 
By News March 24, 2023 2 minutes of reading

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace.  But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!

Blueberry River First Nation Territory
Blueberry River First Nation.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon with members of the provincial government to discuss the recent Blueberry and Treaty 8 First Nations agreements. 

The luncheon will include staff from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations, the BC Energy Regulator, and the Ministry of Land, Water, and Resources. 

Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathleen Connolly says interpreting the recent agreements is important for understanding what is incoming for the economy. 

“It’s a significant conversation, not only for our members but really for the community, to understand what those agreements are and what our economy is going to look like as we move through these agreements,” Connolly says. 

The event is taking place on April 21st at the Pomeroy Hotel and is only open to local chamber members. However, Connolly recommends community members head to the government of BC’s website to review the agreements.

“It’s got all of the agreements that have been signed to date. And so anybody can go in and read those agreements,” Connolly says.

“So if people are interested, and you’re not a chamber member, they’re available for the public.”

Registration for the event can be found on the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce’s website. 

Blueberry and Treaty 8 First Nations signed agreements with the B.C. government about land and resource management and development earlier this year.

Thanks for Reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.

 

Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.