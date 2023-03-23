Pile burns planned near Fort Nelson

BC Wildfire Service will be conducting 32 burn piles near Fort Nelson between March 25th and March 31st.
March 23, 2023
FORT NELSON, B.C. — BC Wildfire Service will be conducting 32 burn piles near Fort Nelson between March 25th and March 31st.

The burns will take place at the Public Works and Services Canada’s Mill Creek Quarry site, approximately 85 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, adjacent to the currently closed Tetsa River Campground. 

BC Wildfire Service staff will be on hand to prepare, control, and monitor the burnings. The exact time of the burnings will depend on the weather, and burnings will only occur if weather conditions allow the smoke to dissipate properly. 

For more information on open burning, smoke ventilation and control, visit BC Wildfire Service’s website

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free,  *5555 on a cellphone, or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

