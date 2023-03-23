Cattleman Association among groups requesting PRRD funding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional Cattleman Association recently requested $200,000 from the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to continue funding their Livestock Protection Program.
The association was one of nine groups to request grant funding at the Electoral Area Director Committee meeting on March 23rd.
According to a report presented to directors, the program assists farmers in the Peace region with livestock, such as cattle, bison, and sheep, that predator animals have killed.
Farmers whose livestock have been killed by these predator animals can apply to the association to receive compensation for their losses and have the predator animal responsible removed from their property.
The presentation stated that the association had received claims from farmers across the district.
While the board favours the program and sees it as an asset to the region, they deferred their decision to receive more information from the association.
Eight other groups had requested grants from the PRRD at the meeting.
The Chetwynd Communication Society was granted $5,399.95 to assist with replacing the air conditioning unit at the Peace FM and CHET TV station.
The North Peace Regional Grad Fest Society was granted $3,500 to assist with costs to host the 2023 Grad Fest events.
The South Peace Historical Society and South Peace Mile 0 Parks Society were granted $49,000 and $49,250 for roof replacement projects at the Walter Wright Pioneer Village.
The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association was granted $3,000 to assist with the costs of hosting the BC Hockey Tier 1 Provincials.
The Sparks Women’s Leadership Conference Society was granted $5,000 to assist with the costs of their annual conference.
Finally, Function 505 Chetwynd Scramblevision and Function 510 Chetwynd TV were granted $26,437 and $25,877 to aid in funding operational costs.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.