Alberta’s largest earthquake caused by wastewater

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — An earthquake near Reno and Peace River, Alberta, in November 2022, which was felt in the B.C.’s Peace region, was industry-related, according to a recent study.
“This event was caused by wastewater disposal,” said Ryan Schultz, a Canadian seismologist who helped conduct the research while at Stanford University in California.
On November 29th, 2022, around 4:45 p.m., two 5.2 magnitude earthquakes occurred, followed by a 5.6 magnitude earthquake an hour later.
The earth was pushed upward by more than three centimetres — enough to register on satellites.
The 5.6 magnitude earthquake is the largest ever recorded in Alberta and was felt in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, along with communities in the Alberta Peace.
Reno, Alberta, is roughly 294.3 km from Fort St. John, and Peace River is around 250 km away from Fort St. John.
Earthquakes Canada reported two more 4.0 quakes on November 29th, followed by an aftershock on the 30th.
The Alberta Geological Survey, a branch of the province’s energy regulator, originally attributed the earthquake to natural causes.
Initially estimated to be six kilometres underground, the quake’s centre was thought to be too deep and too far away from oilpatch activity to have been induced.
After a closer and more thorough look at the data, the centre of the quake was found to be about four kilometres beneath the surface.
Oilpatch techniques, such as deep disposal wells that inject wastewater kilometres underground, can induce earthquakes.
A well near the earthquake site used to dispose of water used in oilsands operations has injected more than one million cubic metres of wastewater down about two kilometres.
Additionally, previous research on induced seismicity revealed a considerable amount of time between deep-well water injections and earthquakes.
Ryan Schultz said a previous disposal site in Alberta didn’t start quaking until three years after pumping began, and a Dutch disposal well didn’t start causing earthquakes for decades.
History has also shown that deep water disposal can cause earthquakes up to 20 kilometres away, though November’s earthquakes in Alberta were right on top of a deep disposal well.
Schultz’s paper, co-authored by scientists at the University of Alberta as well as Natural Resources Canada and published in Geophysical Research Letters, suggests that the injected water forced itself between the two sides of a fault deep in the earth.
That water was enough to reduce the friction holding the two sides together and eventually resulted in a slippage that shook the surface.
The collective findings could have big implications for Canada’s and Alberta’s climate change plans, according to Schultz.
Both jurisdictions favour reducing the climate impact of the province’s energy industry by pumping waste carbon dioxide deep underground.
Carbon capture and storage could have the same seismic effects as deep wastewater disposal, Schultz said.
He said that doesn’t mean carbon capture and storage is a bad idea, but more seismic monitoring is needed around the sites to keep track of what’s happening underneath the surface.
There have been multiple earthquakes, either in the Peace region or felt in the area, over the last several months. Most recently, two earthquakes near Reno were felt in the Peace on March 16th.
Last year, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on November 11th and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on November 15th were also felt in the region, originating north of the Energetic City.
With Files from The Canadian Press.
