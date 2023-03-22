Taylor council discusses new bee and hen keeping bylaw

TAYLOR, B.C. — District of Taylor council recently discussed a proposed zoning bylaw allowing residents to keep hens and bees.
According to a report presented to council on March 20th, a bylaw covering the same topic was initially developed in 2015 but never implemented. This new bylaw would “regulate the keeping of backyard hens and bees within the District of Taylor.”
Staff also told council that they had received no complaints from the public concerning the keeping of hens or bees.
The bylaw proposal also includes several factors for council to make a decision on, including what permits and fees council thought would be necessary.
Council agreed that a permit was necessary and discussed some options for permit fees, such as whether it would be a one-time or yearly fee.
At the end of the discussion, council agreed to go forward with public engagement on the topic to gain more insight into what the community thought.
The full report and bylaw draft concerning keeping hens and bees can be read below:
Thanks for Reading!
