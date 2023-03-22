Moose FM’s new radio show focuses on Dane-zaa traditions and history

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Trail Ahead is Moose FM’s new radio show that allows residents in Fort St. John to learn Dane-zaa traditions and history with Doig River First Nation member Trail Acko.
Trail Acko, 23, a drum apprentice and culture and heritage liaison at Doig River First Nation, says many Indigenous stories are told from the colonizer’s perspective.
“Through Moose FM’s show, I want to share our real history from our personal experiences,” said Acko.
Trail’s show will feature the Indigenous history and present-day activities of Indigenous communities in the Peace region.
“With Trail leading us through his show ‘Trail Ahead’ to reconciliation, we can only hope that the show, the community, and the audience grow their understanding of First Nations culture and traditions,” said Chris Walker, program director at Moose FM.
Walker feels it is vital for a local radio station to create space for learning and represent First Nations through their voices.
“We are proud to continue serving Fort St. John community, which includes our ongoing efforts for reconciliation.”
Acko aims to keep First Nations’ traditional art forms and language alive through drumming and singing — art forms that remind him of his Indigenous roots.
Listeners of Trail Ahead will also have the chance to learn some Dane-zaa language through Acko’s “Beaver word of the day.”
For Acko, keeping traditional languages alive is essential as he feels that “certain aspects of our traditions can only be understood through our language.”
“Learning traditional art forms, especially from Elders, is an experience which makes me proud,” notes Acko.
Trail Ahead debuted on March 5th, 2023, and will air every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 101.1 Moose FM.
Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca are both locally owned and operated by Adam Reaburn.
