District of Taylor to repeal 20 old bylaws

The District of Taylor has drafted a bylaw that would repeal 20 miscellaneous bylaws that have been superseded. 
By News March 22, 2023 1 minute of reading
A concrete and metal grate bridge.
Taylor Bridge (file)

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor has drafted a bylaw to repeal 20 miscellaneous bylaws. 

According to the drafted bylaw presented to council on March 20th, the 20 bylaws would be repealed “since they have been superseded by provincial legislation, other District of Taylor bylaws or agreements.” 

The oldest bylaw on the list is the Commercial Vehicle Licensing bylaw from 1962, which the Motor Vehicle Act has since replaced.  

Some of the other bylaws included in the draft include the Civil Defense bylaw from 1971, the Holiday Shopping Regulation bylaw from 1980, and the District of Taylor Joint Parks and Recreation Commission bylaw from 1992, as well as its four amendments. 

The bylaw will be brought forward at a future council meeting.

The full report, including a complete list of bylaws to be repealed, can be read below: 

Draft-Miscellaneous-Bylaws-Repeal-BylawDownload

