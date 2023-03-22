Dawson Creek RCMP investigating robberies linked to dating apps

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is investigating a pair of recent robberies reportedly linked to dating apps.
The first robbery occurred in February, and the second in March 2023.
Each time, a different victim began communicating with a person through an online dating app, according to police.
Once a meeting was arranged, the suspect would reportedly meet with the victim briefly before one or two accomplices arrived at the location, and all suspects would rob the victim.
In one case, police say a firearm was produced.
In both cases, the suspect who allegedly initiated contact with the victims has been identified, but the other suspects involved are unknown to police.
Anyone with information on the robberies or who has been a victim of a similar situation is asked to call the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.
The RCMP suggests meeting in a safe, neutral space before meeting a stranger in a private location.
