Dawson Creek RCMP distributed over 40 steering wheel locks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek RCMP and ICBC provided 46 free steering wheel locks to residents to help prevent the theft of older vehicles.
The initiative, which started February 1st, allowed residents with vehicles older than 2008 without an anti-theft device to get a free steering wheel lock from the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment. Within a couple of weeks, all of the locks provided by ICBC were reportedly given out.
“Thank you to Dawson Creek residents for doing your part to prevent auto crime,” said Tracey Hoffman, road safety and community coordinator for northern B.C.
“These steering wheel locks will help deter auto thieves from targeting older vehicles without an immobilizer or other anti-theft device in Dawson Creek.”
In the news release announcing the program, the detachment also provided tips for preventing auto crime:
- Use a remote start.
- Don’t leave a vehicle unattended with keys inside.
- Treat keys like cash; never leave them unguarded.
- Park in well-lit areas.
- Always lock doors and close windows.
- Remove valuables from the vehicle.
- Wait for the garage doors to close.
- Keep the garage door opener out of sight.
- Use an electronic engine immobilizer or steering wheel lock.
If residents notice anything suspicious or a possible stolen vehicle, contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.
